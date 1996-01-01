15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
The following table shows various values of the rate constant (k) obtained at different temperatures. Use this data to construct an Arrhenius plot and calculate the value of the frequency factor (A) and the activation energy (Ea).
A
Ea = 54.43 kJ/mol
A = 1.165×1011 s−1
B
Ea = 111.7 kJ/mol
A = 3.062×1012 s−1
C
Ea = 98.12 kJ/mol
A = 3.114×1014 s−1
D
Ea = 124.6 kJ/mol
A = 1.994×1012 s−1
