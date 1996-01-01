15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The table below shows the results of a kinetics study for the alkaline hydrolysis of ethyl acetate.
CH3COOC2H5 + NaOH → CH3COONa + C2H5OH
The reaction is second-order overall (First order in ethyl acetate and first-order in sodium hydroxide). Calculate the value of the rate constant at 10.0 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.354×10−3 L•mol−1•s−1
B
1.662×10−4 L•mol−1•s−1
C
3.737×10−2 L•mol−1•s−1
D
4.114×10−2 L•mol−1•s−1