The table below shows the results of a kinetics study for the alkaline hydrolysis of ethyl acetate.

CH 3 COOC 2 H 5 + NaOH → CH 3 COONa + C 2 H 5 OH

The reaction is second-order overall (First order in ethyl acetate and first-order in sodium hydroxide). Calculate the value of the rate constant at 10.0 °C.