16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction at 100°C:
N2O4(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) Kp = 6.49
A reaction vessel initially contains 17.1 atm of N2O4(g). Calculate the partial pressures of N2O4 and NO2 once the reaction reaches equilibrium.
Consider the following reaction at 100°C:
N2O4(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g) Kp = 6.49
A reaction vessel initially contains 17.1 atm of N2O4(g). Calculate the partial pressures of N2O4 and NO2 once the reaction reaches equilibrium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PN2O4 = 21.6 atm; PNO2 = 9.04 atm
B
PN2O4 = 12.6 atm; PNO2 = 8.06 atm
C
PN2O4 = 12.6 atm; PNO2 = 9.04 atm
D
PN2O4 = 21.6 atm; PNO2 = 8.06 atm