16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a 1.50 L vessel, 0.150 mol H2, 0.190 mol NO, and 0.120 mol N2 were initially mixed. The equilibrium for the reaction was reached at 435 K.
2 H2 (g) + 2 NO (g) → 2 H2O(g) + N2 (g)
What is the Kc for the reaction if PN2 is 3.81 atm at equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.55
B
5.62
C
26.3
D
0.239