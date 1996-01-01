19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three vessels were occupied by ideal gases X (gray spheres), Y (yellow spheres), and Z (green spheres) separately. The contents of the vessels represent the original state of an isolated system. When the stopcocks are opened, determine the signs (+, −, and 0) of ΔH, ΔS, and ΔG for the process that occurs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH = 0
ΔS = 0
ΔG = 0
B
ΔH < 0, (−)
ΔS > 0, (+)
ΔG < 0, (−)
C
ΔH > 0, (+)
ΔS = 0
ΔG > 0, (+)
D
ΔH = 0
ΔS > 0, (+)
ΔG < 0, (−)
