7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mining has occasionally used zinc carbonate (ZnCO3) as an "explosive." Drilling a hole, inserting zinc carbonate, a trace amount of gunpowder, a fuse, and plugging the hole are the steps. When ignited, this creates a tremendous amount of pressure. Assume that 780 g of zinc carbonate are put in a cavity that has a volume of 0.350 L, and that the zinc carbonate is heated to 650 K by the gunpowder that has been ignited. How much pressure is inside the hole at the end?
Mining has occasionally used zinc carbonate (ZnCO3) as an "explosive." Drilling a hole, inserting zinc carbonate, a trace amount of gunpowder, a fuse, and plugging the hole are the steps. When ignited, this creates a tremendous amount of pressure. Assume that 780 g of zinc carbonate are put in a cavity that has a volume of 0.350 L, and that the zinc carbonate is heated to 650 K by the gunpowder that has been ignited. How much pressure is inside the hole at the end?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
119 atm
B
149 atm
C
780 atm
D
948 atm