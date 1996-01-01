Mining has occasionally used zinc carbonate (ZnCO 3 ) as an "explosive." Drilling a hole, inserting zinc carbonate, a trace amount of gunpowder, a fuse, and plugging the hole are the steps. When ignited, this creates a tremendous amount of pressure. Assume that 780 g of zinc carbonate are put in a cavity that has a volume of 0.350 L, and that the zinc carbonate is heated to 650 K by the gunpowder that has been ignited. How much pressure is inside the hole at the end?