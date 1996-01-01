7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
The Ideal Gas Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of oxalic acid (H2C2O4) and potassium chlorate (KClO4) produces potassium carbonate (K2CO3), water, gas X, and gas Y:
H2C2O4(aq) + KClO4(aq) → K2CO3(aq) + H2O(l) + X(g) + Y(g)
The gases were collected and placed in a 1.50 L vessel at 27.0°C. The final pressure of the vessel is 552 mmHg. Calculate the total moles of gas present.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0241 mol
B
0.0442 mol
C
33.6 mol
D
0.0838 mol