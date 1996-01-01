12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which hybrid orbitals overlap to form sigma bonds in the following molecules: BrCN, BeCl2, SF2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BrCN = sp hybrid orbital of C and p atomic orbital of Br; sp orbital of Be hybrid and p atomic orbital of Cl; sp3 hybrid orbital of S and p orbital of F
B
BrCN = sp hybrid orbital of C and s atomic orbital of Br; sp orbital of Be hybrid and p atomic orbital of Cl; sp2 hybrid orbital of S and p orbital of F
C
BrCN = sp hybrid orbital of Br and p atomic orbital of C; sp orbital of Be hybrid and p atomic orbital of Cl; sp3 hybrid orbital of S and p orbital of F
D
BrCN = sp hybrid orbital of C and p atomic orbital of Br; sp orbital of Be hybrid and s atomic orbital of Cl; sp2 hybrid orbital of S and s orbital of F