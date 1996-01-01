12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the molecular geometry and hybridization for a molecule whose central atom is surrounded by four fluorine atoms and has four non-bonding electrons on it?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
square planar; sp3
B
octahedral; sp3d2
C
square pyramidal; sp3d2
D
square planar; sp3d2
E
pyramidal; sp3
F
tetrahedral; sp3
G
tetrahedral; sp3d2