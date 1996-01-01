3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation shows what happens when a compound with the formula XCl2 meets aqueous AgC2H3O2:
XCl2 (aq) + 2 AgC2H3O2 (aq) → X(C2H3O2)2 (aq) + 2 AgCl (s)
When 1.20 g of XCl2 in a solution was mixed with too much aqueous AgC2H3O2 in water, 2.53 g of solid AgCl was made. What is the name of the atom X?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gallium (Ga)
B
Chlorine (Cl)
C
Sulfur (S)
D
Zinc (Zn)