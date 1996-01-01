The following equation shows what happens when a compound with the formula XCl 2 meets aqueous AgC 2 H 3 O 2 :

XCl 2 (aq) + 2 AgC 2 H 3 O 2 (aq) → X(C 2 H 3 O 2 ) 2 (aq) + 2 AgCl (s)