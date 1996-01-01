3. Chemical Reactions
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
For this reaction, calculate the mass (in grams) of the product that forms when 15.39 g of the underlined reactant completely reacts. Assume that there is more than enough of the other reactant.
2 Sr(s) + O2(g) → 2 SrO(s)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10.50 g SrO
B
18.20 g SrO
C
35.55 g SrO
D
87.50 g SrO