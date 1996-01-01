3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
An important reaction that takes place in a blast furnace during the production of iron is the formation of iron metal and CO2 from Fe2O3 and CO. Determine the mass of Fe2O3 required to form 910 kg of iron. Determine the amount of CO2 that forms in this process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fe2O3 = 1.40 x 105 kg
CO2 = 1.08 x 103 kg
B
Fe2O3 = 1.30 x 103 kg
CO2 = 1.08 x 103 kg
C
Fe2O3 = 1.30 x 103 kg
CO2 = 1.30 x 103 kg
D
Fe2O3 = 1.08 x 103 kg
CO2 = 1.30 x 103 kg