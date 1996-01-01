8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
8. Thermochemistry Constant-Volume Calorimetry
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the two sets of experiments where 50.0 g of gasoline was burned and 59.6 kJ and 31.5 kJ of heat were measured.
Experiment 1 was done at constant pressure and experiment 2 was done at constant volume.
Which experiment produced 31.5 kJ of heat?
Consider the two sets of experiments where 50.0 g of gasoline was burned and 59.6 kJ and 31.5 kJ of heat were measured.
Experiment 1 was done at constant pressure and experiment 2 was done at constant volume.
Which experiment produced 31.5 kJ of heat?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Experiment 1
B
Experiment 2
C
Cannot be determined