8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry Constant-Volume Calorimetry
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bomb calorimeter with a heat capacity of 6.35 kJ/°C was initially at 24.1 °C. The temperature rises to 29.9 °C when 3.236 g of octane (C8H18) is burned.
Calculate the enthalpy of combustion of octane (C8H18).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1563.15 kJ/mol
B
697.15 kJ/mol
C
-569.36 kJ/mol
D
-1300.43 kJ/mol