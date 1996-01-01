8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
8. Thermochemistry Constant-Volume Calorimetry
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the caloric content of 250 mL of whiskey (density = 0.9352 g/mL) due to alcohol if it is 40.00 % ethanol by mass. Note that the heat of combustion of ethanol is -1367 kJ/mol
Determine the caloric content of 250 mL of whiskey (density = 0.9352 g/mL) due to alcohol if it is 40.00 % ethanol by mass. Note that the heat of combustion of ethanol is -1367 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
93.5 Cal
B
277 Cal
C
234 Cal
D
663 Cal