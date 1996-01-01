6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the given reaction a redox reaction? If it is, identify the reactant that acts as an oxidizing agent and the reactant that acts as a reducing agent.
NaOH(aq) + HCl(aq) → H2O(l) + NaCl(aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Redox reaction, oxidizing agent: NaOH, reducing agent: HCl
B
Redox reaction, oxidizing agent: HCl, reducing agent: NaOH
C
Not a redox reaction