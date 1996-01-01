6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram depicts aqueous solutions of three acids represented by HX (X = A, B, or C). Water molecules are disregarded for simplicity. Identify the strongest acid and the weakest acid among the three.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Strongest acid: C; Weakest acid: B
B
Strongest acid: A; Weakest acid: B
C
Strongest acid: B; Weakest acid: A
D
Strongest acid: A; Weakest acid: C
E
Strongest acid: B; Weakest acid: C