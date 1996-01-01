16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
Consider the following hypothetical reaction:
2 L(g) + M(g) ⇌ 2 N(g) Kc = 0.85
A 1.00 L flask is charged with 1.50 mol of compound N and allowed to reach equilibrium. The equation derived from the ICE chart is a cubic equation that cannot be solved in closed form. Estimate the equilibrium concentrations of L, M, and N by plotting the cubic equation. [Note: Make sure that the value of x will produce a positive concentration.]
A
[L] = 0.46 M; [M] = 0.58 M; [N] = 0.58 M
B
[L] = 0.92 M; [M] = 0.58 M; [N] = 0.58 M
C
[L] = 0.92 M; [M] = 0.46 M; [N] = 0.58 M
D
[L] = 0.46 M; [M] = 0.85 M; [N] = 0.92 M
E
[L] = 0.92 M; [M] = 0.46 M; [N] = 0.92 M