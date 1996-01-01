Consider the following hypothetical reaction:

2 L(g) + M(g) ⇌ 2 N(g) K c = 0.85

A 1.00 L flask is charged with 1.50 mol of compound N and allowed to reach equilibrium. The equation derived from the ICE chart is a cubic equation that cannot be solved in closed form. Estimate the equilibrium concentrations of L, M, and N by plotting the cubic equation. [Note: Make sure that the value of x will produce a positive concentration.]