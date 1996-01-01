3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Initial mixtures of reactants are depicted in each molecular diagram below for the following reaction:
CH4(g) + 2O2(g) → 2H2O(g) + CO2(g)
In the reaction mixture that produces the smallest amount of products, how many molecules of CO2 form?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 molecule CO2
B
2 molecules CO2
C
3 molecules CO2
D
4 molecules CO2