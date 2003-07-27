1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
A motorcycle gas tank has a volume of 1024 oz. With the amount of gasoline that fits the tank, calculate the distance in yards a motorcycle can travel if its mileage rating is 253 km/L.
A
8.00 yd
B
8.38x106 yd
C
3.94x104 yd
D
28.3 yd