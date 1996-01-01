7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Xylene is a hydrocarbon used as a gasoline additive. It is made up of 90.5% C and 9.5% H by weight. At 101.325 kPa and 130°C, 2.34 g of xylene occupies a volume of 729.1 mL. Determine the molecular formula of xylene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C3H5
B
C8H10
C
C4H5
D
C5H10