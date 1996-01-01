8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry Constant-Pressure Calorimetry
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the heat released in the reaction if 9.78 g of rubidium hydroxide dissolved in 500.0 g of water with a temperature change of 25.0 °C to 78.0 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-2.77 kJ/mol
B
- 1.18x103 kJ/mol
C
2.77 kJ/mol
D
1.18x103 kJ/mol