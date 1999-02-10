Decane (C 10 H 22 ) is a component of diesel. Assuming diesel is 100% decane, the complete combustion of decane produces CO 2 and H 2 O, and the density of decane is 0.73 g/mL, calculate the mass of CO 2 (in kg) produced if the yearly diesel consumption of the U.S. is 1.78 × 1011 L.