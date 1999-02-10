3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Decane (C10H22) is a component of diesel. Assuming diesel is 100% decane, the complete combustion of decane produces CO2 and H2O, and the density of decane is 0.73 g/mL, calculate the mass of CO2 (in kg) produced if the yearly diesel consumption of the U.S. is 1.78 × 1011 L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.99 × 1011 kg
B
4.02 × 1011 kg
C
5.43 × 1011 kg
D
6.17 × 1011 kg