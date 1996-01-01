16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetylene undergoes dimerization to produce vinyl acetylene (butenyne).
In a water solution, the equilibrium constant Kc for this reaction is 3.50×10−2.
Determine the ratio of the monomer to dimer for 0.750 M acetylene in a water solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.0
B
20.0
C
40.0
D
30.0