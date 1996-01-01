6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 50.0 mL solution of 0.150 M silver nitrate is added to a 100.0 mL solution of 0.210 M sodium chloride, forming silver chloride as a precipitate. Calculate the mass (in g) of silver chloride precipitate formed. Assume the reaction is complete.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.932 g
B
1.07 g
C
1.54 g
D
2.11 g