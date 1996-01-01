3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
The balanced reactions below shows the combustion of propane:
C3H8 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 3 CO2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
If 132.1 g of C3H8(g) is completely combusted, calculate the mass in grams of oxygen needed for this process.
The balanced reactions below shows the combustion of propane:
C3H8 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 3 CO2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
If 132.1 g of C3H8(g) is completely combusted, calculate the mass in grams of oxygen needed for this process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
716.2 g
B
369.6 g
C
479.2 g
D
245.1 g