3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
The combustion of octane is represented by the balanced reaction below:
2 C8H18 + 2 5O2 → 16 CO2 + 18 H2O
If 39.27 g of C8H18 is combusted, calculate the moles of CO2 produced
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.63 mol
B
3.42 mol
C
2.74 mol
D
7.63 mol