3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pure aluminum can be extracted from the reaction of alumina, Al2O3, with carbon: Al2O3 + C → Al + CO2. Balance the chemical equation and calculate the mass of C needed to react with 500 g alumina.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
79.5 g C
B
88.3 g C
C
91.2 g C
D
98.4 g C