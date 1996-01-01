α-Tocopherol is the most commonly found naturally-occurring form of vitamin E. Its elemental composition is 80.85 % C, 11.72 % H, and 7.43 % O. A solution of 9.85 g α-tocopherol in 215 g cyclohexane freezes 2.15 °C below the actual freezing point of cyclohexane. Calculate the molecular weight and molecular formula of α-tocopherol. (K f for cyclohexane is 20.2 °C•kg/mol)