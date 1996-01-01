14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
14. Solutions Freezing Point Depression
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
α-Tocopherol is the most commonly found naturally-occurring form of vitamin E. Its elemental composition is 80.85 % C, 11.72 % H, and 7.43 % O. A solution of 9.85 g α-tocopherol in 215 g cyclohexane freezes 2.15 °C below the actual freezing point of cyclohexane. Calculate the molecular weight and molecular formula of α-tocopherol. (Kf for cyclohexane is 20.2 °C•kg/mol)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molecular weight = 432.48 g/mol
Molecular formula = C29H40O2
Molecular formula = C29H40O2
B
Molecular weight = 430.44 g/mol
Molecular formula = C29H50O2
Molecular formula = C29H50O2
C
Molecular weight = 430.44 g/mol
Molecular formula = C28H30O2
Molecular formula = C28H30O2
D
Molecular weight = 430.44 g/mol
Molecular formula = C30H46O2
Molecular formula = C30H46O2