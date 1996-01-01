7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An LPG or liquefied petroleum gas is made up of a mixture of propane (C3H8) and butane (C4H10). Assume that the mole fractions of propane and butane in a certain LPG mixture are 0.822 and 0.178, respectively. A 36.5 g sample of an LPG mixture has a volume of 10.0 L at 15.0°C. Calculate the pressure (in atm) of the mixture.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.45 atm
B
1.85 atm
C
1.13 atm
D
4.35 atm