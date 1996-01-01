7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, the reaction 2 PCl3(g) + O2(g) → 2 POCl3(g) Kc = 16 occurs in the atmosphere with . With 2.4 mol PCl3 and 3.1 mol O2 and an initial total pressure of 1.38 atm, a gas mixture is created. What is the container's volume?
At 298 K, the reaction 2 PCl3(g) + O2(g) → 2 POCl3(g) Kc = 16 occurs in the atmosphere with . With 2.4 mol PCl3 and 3.1 mol O2 and an initial total pressure of 1.38 atm, a gas mixture is created. What is the container's volume?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
42 L
B
55 L
C
97 L
D
1.4×102 L