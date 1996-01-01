At 298 K, the reaction 2 PCl 3 (g) + O 2 (g) → 2 POCl 3 (g) K c = 16 occurs in the atmosphere with . With 2.4 mol PCl 3 and 3.1 mol O 2 and an initial total pressure of 1.38 atm, a gas mixture is created. What is the container's volume?