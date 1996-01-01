14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The enthalpy of the solution of NH4I is +13.7 kJ/mol but it is quite soluble in water.
Select the statement that best explains the behavior of NH4I:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NH4I is heavier in terms of molar mass compared to other salts.
B
NH4I is very soluble in water.
C
The entropy of mixing for NH4I is favorable.
D
The enthalpies for breaking up water–water interactions and NH4—Br ionic interactions are smaller compared to the entropy of mixing.