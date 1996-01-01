6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the given reduction potentials below, identify whether the reduction of Ag+(aq) by Cu+(aq) will occur spontaneously at standard-state conditions.
E°red Ag+/Ag = 0.800 V
E°red Cu2+/Cu+ = 0.153 V
A
The reduction of Ag+(aq) by Cu+(aq) will occur spontaneously.
B
The reduction of Ag+(aq) by Cu+(aq) will not occur spontaneously.