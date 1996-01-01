6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Due to an unexpected storm, the power in your resthouse has been knocked out. You want to know the latest news, but your tablet is dead. You want to create a battery to charge it. From the materials found in your resthouse, the following allows you to make a battery:
1.00 M Cu2+ solution from herbicide
1.00 M Zn2+ solution from calamine lotion
Salt bridge from filter paper soaked in a KNO3 solution derived from toothpaste
Calculate the voltage that can be generated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.10 V
B
−1.10 V
C
0.42 V
D
−0.42 V