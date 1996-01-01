Due to an unexpected storm, the power in your resthouse has been knocked out. You want to know the latest news, but your tablet is dead. You want to create a battery to charge it. From the materials found in your resthouse, the following allows you to make a battery:

1.00 M Cu2+ solution from herbicide

1.00 M Zn2+ solution from calamine lotion

Salt bridge from filter paper soaked in a KNO 3 solution derived from toothpaste

Calculate the voltage that can be generated.