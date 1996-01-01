13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true?
Which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Isotropic liquid is less viscous than its liquid crystalline phase because at least one dimension is kept in order.
B
Isotropic liquid is less viscous than its liquid crystalline phase because at least one dimension is kept at random.
C
Isotropic liquid is more viscous than its liquid crystalline phase because at least one dimension is kept in order.
D
None of the above