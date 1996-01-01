8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
8. Thermochemistry Constant-Volume Calorimetry
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of aniline C6H5NH2 that weighs 3.630 g was burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 25.60 to 34.40°C. Calculate the heat of combustion per mole of aniline if the total heat capacity of the calorimeter is 15.26 kJ/°C.
A sample of aniline C6H5NH2 that weighs 3.630 g was burned in a bomb calorimeter and the temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 25.60 to 34.40°C. Calculate the heat of combustion per mole of aniline if the total heat capacity of the calorimeter is 15.26 kJ/°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1256 kJ/mol
B
4512 kJ/mol
C
-2561 kJ/mol
D
-3408 kJ/mol