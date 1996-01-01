8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the given neutralization reactions with their enthalpy of neutralization, determine whether HCN is a weak or strong acid.
NaOH (aq) + HCl (aq) → Na+ (aq) + Cl- (aq) + H2O (l) ΔH° = -57.9 kJ/mol
NaOH (aq) + CH3COOH (aq) → Na+ (aq) + CH3COO- (aq) + H2O (l) ΔH° = -56.1 kJ/mol
NaOH (aq) + HCN (aq) → Na+ (aq) + CN- (aq) + H2O (l) ΔH° = -12.13 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HCN is a weak acid because it has a very small enthalpy of neutralization
B
HCN is a strong acid because it has a very small enthalpy of neutralization
C
HCN is a weak acid because it has a very large enthalpy of neutralization
D
HCN is a strong acid because it has a very large enthalpy of neutralization