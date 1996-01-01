8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following data
ΔH°f butane (C4H10) = -125.6 kJ/mol
ΔH°f butene (C4H8) = -0.63 kJ/mol
ΔH°f butyne (C4H6) = 165.2 kJ/mol
determine the compound that produces the most heat per unit mass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
butane
B
butene
C
butyne
D
Cannot be determined