3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the reaction between sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) and acetic acid (CH3COOH), carbon dioxide gas is evolved:
NaHCO3(s) + CH3COOH(aq) → CH3COONa(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Calculate the mass of NaHCO3(s) required to produce 697 in3 of carbon dioxide gas to fill an average-sized balloon. The density of carbon dioxide is 1.78 g/L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.01 g
B
38.8 g
C
27.1 g
D
15.4 g