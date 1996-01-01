3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The laboratory preparation of oxygen gas is done by thermal decomposition of potassium chlorate (KClO3):
2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2(g)
What mass of KClO3 is required to produce 45.00 L of oxygen gas at room temperature? The density of oxygen gas is 1.110 g/L.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
115.8 g KClO3
B
132.3 g KClO3
C
127.5 g KClO3
D
108.1 g KClO3