The laboratory preparation of oxygen gas is done by thermal decomposition of potassium chlorate (KClO 3 ):

2 KClO 3 (s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O 2 (g)

What mass of KClO3 is required to produce 45.00 L of oxygen gas at room temperature? The density of oxygen gas is 1.110 g/L.