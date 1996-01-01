8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Potassium hydroxide (KOH) can be produced from the reaction of potassium oxide (K2O) and water according to the following reaction:
K2O(s) + H2O(l) → 2 KOH(aq)
How much potassium hydroxide (in grams) is produced per kJ of heat released?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.3554 g KOH/kJ released
B
0.7107 g KOH/kJ released
C
0.4503 g KOH/kJ released
D
1.420 g KOH/kJ released