19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict if the reaction is spontaneous at low temperatures, high temperatures, or at all temperatures: 2 H2O(g) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g) (endothermic).
Predict if the reaction is spontaneous at low temperatures, high temperatures, or at all temperatures: 2 H2O(g) → 2 H2(g) + O2(g) (endothermic).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is spontaneous at low temperatures.
B
The reaction is spontaneous at high temperatures.
C
The reaction is spontaneous at all temperatures.