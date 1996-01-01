8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of isobutylene (C4H8) with ethanol (C2H6O) produces ethyl tert-butyl ether (C6H14O).
ΔH°f, C6H14O = —350.8 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, C2H6O = —269.29 kJ/mol
ΔH°rxn = —4044 kJ/mol
What is the ΔH°f for isobutylene in kJ/mol?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
—4664 kJ/mol
B
3962 kJ/mol
C
—4126 kJ/mol
D
3423 kJ/mol