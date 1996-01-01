The reaction of isobutylene (C 4 H 8 ) with ethanol (C 2 H 6 O) produces ethyl tert-butyl ether (C 6 H 14 O).

ΔH° f, C6H14O = —350.8 kJ/mol

ΔH° f, C2H6O = —269.29 kJ/mol

ΔH° rxn = —4044 kJ/mol