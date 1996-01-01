8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the balanced equation for the combustion reaction of diisopropyl ether (C6H14O), a gasoline additive that has a standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f) of —318 kJ/mol? What is its standard heat of combustion in kilojoules?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
balanced equation: C6H14O(l) + O2(g) → H2O(l) + CO2(g)
ΔH°rxn = −361.3 kJ/mol
B
balanced equation: C6H14O(l) + 9 O2(g) → 7 H2O(l) + 6 CO2(g)
ΔH°rxn = 4044 kJ/mol
C
balanced equation: C6H14O(l) + 9 O2(g) → 7 H2O(l) + 6 CO2(g)
ΔH°rxn = −4044 kJ/mol
D
balanced equation: C6H14O(l) + O2(g) → H2O(l) + CO2(g)
ΔH°rxn = 361.3 kJ/mol
