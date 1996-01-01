In two steps, ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH) is produced industrially from CO and H 2 . It is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels like ethane (C 2 H 6 ) because it is so inexpensive to produce:

Step 1. 2 CO(g) + 4 H 2 (g) → C 2 H 5 OH(l) + H 2 O(l) ΔS° = —687.5 J/K

Step 2. C 2 H 5 OH(l) → C 2 H 6 (g) + 1/2 O 2 (g) ΔS° = 68.5 J/K

What is the enthalpy of the reaction in kJ for step 1?