8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In two steps, ethanol (C2H5OH) is produced industrially from CO and H2. It is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels like ethane (C2H6) because it is so inexpensive to produce:
Step 1. 2 CO(g) + 4 H2(g) → C2H5OH(l) + H2O(l) ΔS° = —687.5 J/K
Step 2. C2H5OH(l) → C2H6(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ΔS° = 68.5 J/K
What is the enthalpy of the reaction in kJ for step 1?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−342 kJ/mol
B
−453 kJ/mol
C
342 kJ/mol
D
453 kJ/mol