3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram shows a mixture of phosgene (COCl2) gas with water vapors. The reaction between the two gases produces carbon dioxide and hydrogen chloride. Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction and determine how many molecules of each reactant or product will be present in the mixture when the reaction is complete.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
COCl2 = 0; H2O = 0; CO2 = 3; HCl = 6
B
COCl2 = 0; H2O = 2; CO2 = 3; HCl = 3
C
COCl2 = 0; H2O = 2; CO2 = 3; HCl = 6
D
COCl2 = 2; H2O = 0; CO2 = 3; HCl = 6