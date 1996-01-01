15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The progression of the reaction M → N, in which M molecules (blue spheres) are changed into N molecules (violet spheres), is shown in the image below.
Which image shows the correct quantity of M and N after 3 min?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D