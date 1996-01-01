8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
During photosynthesis, plants use light energy to convert carbon dioxide and water to sugar and oxygen gas as shown in the reaction below:
6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(g)
How much heat is consumed if 2.002 g of CO2 was converted to C6H12O6?
During photosynthesis, plants use light energy to convert carbon dioxide and water to sugar and oxygen gas as shown in the reaction below:
6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(g)
How much heat is consumed if 2.002 g of CO2 was converted to C6H12O6?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
764 kJ
B
21.2 kJ
C
33.3 kJ
D
15.8 kJ