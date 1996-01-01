7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a closed vessel filled with He and Ar. If oxygen gas is added to the same vessel at the same temperature, what happens to the partial pressure He.
The partial pressure of He increases
The partial pressure of He decreases
The partial pressure of He will not be changed.