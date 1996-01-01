15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a reaction with reactants X, Y, and Z. The reaction is second order in X, first order in Y, and zero order in Z. The concentration of all of the reactants is doubled. Which of the following is true about the rate change?
A
The rate will also double.
B
The rate increases by a factor of 8.
C
The rate increases by a factor of 16.
D
The rate increases by a factor of 4.
E
The rate remains unchanged.